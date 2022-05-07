The decision of the RA Prime Minister ON DISMISSAL OF ALEXANDER SHAGAFYAN FROM THE HEAD OF EDUCATION INSPECTORATE Guided by Article 9 3 3 of the Public Service Law

in terms of

To release Alexander Shagafyan from education on May 10, 2022

from the position of the head of the inspection body. GOVERNMENT OF RA

