The decision of the RA Prime Minister
ON DISMISSAL OF ALEXANDER SHAGAFYAN FROM THE HEAD OF EDUCATION INSPECTORATE
Guided by Article 9 3 3 of the Public Service Law
in terms of
To release Alexander Shagafyan from education on May 10, 2022
from the position of the head of the inspection body.
GOVERNMENT OF RA
According to the Law on Copyright and Related Rights, the reproduction of excerpts from news materials should not reveal a significant part of the news material. When reproducing excerpts from news materials on the site, it is mandatory to mention the name of the media outlet in the title of the excerpt, as well as to place an active link to the site.