Alexander Povetkin stuns Dillian Whyte with fifth round KO, Katie Taylor edges Delfine Persoon in all out war

Alexander Povetkin shocked Dillian Whyte, and the world, with a vicious left uppercut out of no place 30 seconds into the fifth round of their fight for the interim WBC heavyweight title for the upset KO.

Povetkin (now 36-2-1, 25 KOs) had actually lost all 4 rounds prior to the surface, consisting of a 10-7 in the 3rd after Whyte (now 27-2, 18 KOs) captured him two times for a set of knockdowns in what was otherwise a heavyweight center from ‘The Body Snatcher’.

The 41-year-old Russian seemed on obtained time up until one best power punch altered whatever. Whyte struck the canvas hard, and the referee did not even go to the 10-count, right away calling the surface.

“I didn’t think I would finish the fight like this,” stated Povetkin after the battle. “But after 4 rounds I still felt fine, I still felt great even after the knockdowns.

“I watched his fights and took into account that he was open to uppercuts, both from the right and the left. It was probably the best finish of my career.”

Eddie Hearn states a rematch is inescapable.

“We have a clause,” discussedHearn “And Dillian said as we were coming back from the ring: ‘give me that rematch, give me that rematch'”

“The negotiations to fight for the WBC title were only if Dillian retained the interim title, so we are going to invoke the rematch clause hopefully by the end of the year.”

