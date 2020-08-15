Alexander Lukashenko says Belarus protests also threaten Russia

Alexander Lukashenko has actually informed Russia’s president Vladimir Putin that the protests sweeping his nation are “not just a threat to Belarus”.

“Defending Belarus today is nothing less than defending all of our space,” he stated, prior to talking with the Russian leader, according to state news companyBelta “If Belarusians don’t hold out, this wave will roll over there.”

Tens of countless individuals throughout Belarus have actually opposed versus Mr Lukashenko’s challenged win in last Sunday’s governmental election.

A violent cops crackdown throughout which almost 7,000 individuals were apprehended– and lots of tortured– at first reduced the rallies prior to galvanising them onThursday

Factory employees from Belarus’ greatly subsidised state business, the core of Mr Lukashenko’s political base, went on strike to require brand-new elections and an end to the cops violence.

Mr Lukashenko’s remarks were a clear attract Mr Putin to safeguard himself versus the discontent, an unmatched phenomenon in the cumulative farm employer’s 26-year guideline and an unimaginable occasion simply a couple of days earlier.

He stated protesters were utilizing “colour revolution playbooks” focused pro-western uprisings in Ukraine and Georgia in the 2000s and stated …