Alexander Lukashenko flies over Belarus protests in helicopter, brandishing a rifle

As mass presentations over a objected to governmental election go into a 3rd week in Belarus, 10s of countless individuals collected in the capital and throughout the nation at the weekend to requiring modification and a brand-new governmental survey.

While Sunday’s demonstration was unwinding in Minsk, Lukashenko’s press service tape-recorded and published a series of unusual videos in which the strongman leader examined the city from a helicopter, using an all-black uniform and a bulletproof vest.

“They ran away like rats,” Lukashenko stated as the airplane approached among his Minsk residencies, the Palace of Independence.

In another video, he is seen getting out of a helicopter at the palace with a Kalashnikov- design rifle in his hands. Accompanied by armed soldiers and his 15-year-old child Kolya, likewise equipped and using a military uniform, the group appears to thank riot cops who formed a barrier on the opportunity resulting in the house throughout the protests.

Independent observers slammed the nation’s August 9 survey for being neither complimentary nor reasonable. And much of the worldwide neighborhood has actually revealed uniformity with the protesters, stacking pressure on Lukashenko– who has actually ruled Belarus for 26 years– to provide in to require another vote. In the meantime, Lukashenko has actually blamed the West for guiding the protests and …

