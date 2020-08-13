Alexander Levy withdrawn from Celtic Classic as COVID-19 precaution

NEWPORT, Wales– Alex Levy has actually been withdrawn from the Celtic Classic, which began on Thursday.

Levy entered contact with a pal who has actually considering that evaluated favorable for the coronavirus, the European Tour stated in a declaration.

The contact took place while Levy frequented France last weekend. When he came to Welsh competition location Celtic Manor Resort, he evaluated unfavorable. He is revealing no signs, the trip included, however was withdrawn as a precaution and informed to self-isolate for 14 days.

” I informed the European Tour instantly after discovering that my buddy evaluated favorable,” Levy stated.” I notified them of my motions considering that showing up on website as I wished to guarantee the security of my fellow experts and their caddies.”

Levy was changed in the field by Martin Simonsen of Denmark.