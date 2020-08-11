Alexander gets turn as starter as Tigers host White Sox By Reuters

©Reuters MLB: Kansas City Royals at Detroit Tigers



Tyler Alexander set a big league record as a reducer.

Now, he’ll attempt to show he should have an area in the Detroit Tigers’ rotation.

In his last look, Alexander started out 9 successive Cincinnati Reds batters to set a record for a reducer. It likewise connected the American League record for any pitcher, a mark set by another previous Tiger, Doug Fister.

Alexander (1-0, 1.17 PERIOD) will begin the 2nd video game of a three-game series versus the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday at Detroit’s Comerica (NYSE:-RRB- Park.

“Alexander has been dominant, my goodness,” Detroit supervisor Ron Gardenhire stated recently. “He has what, nine straight strikeouts, set a record? As a manager you start thinking, ‘Who’s going good here?'”

The 26- year-old left-hander ended up that outing with 10 strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings. He has actually made 4 relief looks this season after beginning in 8 of his 13 big league trips as a novice last season.

Half of those starts came versus the WhiteSox He had an 0-2 record and a 5.30 PERIOD vs. Chicago.

Gardenhire is keeping an open mind on where Alexander fits on his personnel.

“He’s been a starter, so this isn’t a big deal,” Gardenhire stated. “It’s what he wishes to do. It’s a simple …