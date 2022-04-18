The President of the Union of Judges Alexander Azaryan invited the detained judge Boris Bakhshiyan to the event dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the Union of Judges of the Republic of Armenia.

“Judge Boris Bakhshiyan has been apparently illegally detained in Armenia for 70 days now on a false and absurd charge of apparently illegal detention.

At the same time, the 25th anniversary of the only structure that is really concerned with the interests of judges, the Union of Judges of the Republic of Armenia, will be celebrated these days, in which Boris Bakhshiyan, who is in a penitentiary institution, was invited to participate.

“Bakhshiyan will not take part in that event, but (probably) Davit Arghamanyan and Tigran Simonyan, who illegally detained him, will take part,” Bakhshiyan’s lawyer Yerem Sargsyan wrote about this.





It should be reminded that the Court of General Jurisdiction of the city of Yerevan, chaired by Judge Davit Arghamanyan, had made a decision to detain Judge Boris Bakhshiyan of the Court of General Jurisdiction of Syunik Region.

Judge Boris Bakhshiyan is accused of apparently illegally detaining a person, which caused severe repercussions.

The judge does not accept the accusation leveled against him. He stated that the whole process against him was exclusively an interference with his exercise of his powers as a judge.

It should be reminded that on January 31, the RA Prosecutor General submitted two motions to the Supreme Judicial Council: to give consent to initiate criminal prosecution against Judge Boris Bakhshiyan of the Court of General Jurisdiction of Syunik Region, to grant deprivation of liberty to a judge.

The Board unanimously decided to grant the two motions.

On January 26, by the decision of Boris Bakhshiyan, the commander of the “Sisakan” detachment Ashot Minasyan was released.

Boris Bakhshiyan is also investigating the criminal cases of Kajaran Mayor Manvel Paramazyan, Goris Deputy Mayors Menua Hovsepyan and Irina Yolyan.