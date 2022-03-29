“Everyone knows that we are in a crisis, it is also clear that it is not normal, but a ‘matryoshka’ crisis, which has gone beyond the process of normal parameters and is getting worse,” he said, referring to the Russian-Ukrainian war. The economic situation in Russia was stated today during the Moscow-Minsk-Yerevan-Bishkek-Nur-Sultan video bridge by Alexander Ageyev, head of the Eurasian Information-Analytical Consortium, director of the Institute of Economic Strategies of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

Answering the question, as a counter-step to the Western sanctions, Russia stated that the West should pay for the supplied gas in rubles. The solution will be compromise, as it is not acceptable for any party to speak the language of the ultimatum, especially Russia. “Besides, every country understands interconnectedness well. Today, the main consumer of Russian energy is Europe, which in general makes up 35%, and in the case of individual countries it reaches up to 90%. The question is, who can replace Russia in the short term? “There are practically no such producers in the world economy. It is true that Qatar, Iran, in case of lifting the sanctions, and the United States can supply 5-10% of liquefied natural gas, but no more.”

According to Alexander Ageyev, the energy crisis in Europe may be alleviated for some time with reserves of gas and oil, but the approaching winter will aggravate the situation. “Yes, from a strategic point of view, they can give up energy, but at best they can do it in a few years.”

According to the economist, in case of refusal, Russia’s oil exports to Europe will be reduced by 60 million tons, which will not cause significant damage to Russia.

According to him, there is no ban on the export of oil and gas, especially nuclear fuel, now bread is the price and in what currency they will pay.

According to Alexander Ageyev, Russia exports oil, gas and uranium to Europe.

The Minsk journalist inquired whether he considered it possible for the West to impose sanctions on the EEU countries through which the goods were exported or imported to the world market.

“We see threats against Chinese companies trying to find solutions to countries that are subject to sanctions for exporting their goods, so we will most likely have to wait for such actions,” said Alexander Ageyev.

During the video bridge, the Kyrgyz journalist also asked whether the EEU countries should switch to a single currency, how real it is and how much the process should be accelerated.

The economist said that the transition to a single currency depends on the volume of trade and investment flows between the EEU countries, which is not enough within the union now. When they grow, such a tool will be created.

Lusine BUDAGHYAN