Alex Zanardi transferred to specialist neuro-rehabilitation center after crash

The 53-year-old Zanardi, who had both his legs amputated after a motor racing accident almost 20 years ago, had lost get a grip on of his handbike while competing in a relay race in Tuscany, Italy.
Zanardi was subsequently airlifted to the Santa Maria alle Scotte hospital in Siena, where he underwent three hours of emergency neurological surgery and was placed in an artificial coma.
“The stability of the general clinical conditions and the neurological picture allowed the transfer … to a specialized recovery and functional rehabilitation center,” it read.
“Alex Zanardi was therefore transferred today [Tuesday] to another facility.”
“Today a new path begins for Alex Zanardi,” added hospital general manager, Valtere Giovannini.
The Italian is definitely an incredibly popular figure. He had been in training with this year’s Tokyo Paralympics, hoping to add to his impressive tally of gold medals.