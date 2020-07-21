Alex Zanardi transferred to specialist neuro-rehabilitation center after crash

The 53-year-old Zanardi, who had both his legs amputated after a motor racing accident almost 20 years ago, had lost get a grip on of his handbike while competing in a relay race in Tuscany, Italy.

Zanardi was subsequently airlifted to the Santa Maria alle Scotte hospital in Siena, where he underwent three hours of emergency neurological surgery and was placed in an artificial coma.

The hospital released a statement on Tuesday confirming Zanardi was transferred after his sedation had ended.

“The stability of the general clinical conditions and the neurological picture allowed the transfer … to a specialized recovery and functional rehabilitation center,” it read.