Alex Zanardi transferred to intensive care unit

The Italian, who had both his legs cut off after a motor racing mishap nearly 20 years earlier, had actually been recuperating in medical facility after suffering a dreadful biking crash in June.

He at first went through 3 hours of emergency situation neurological surgical treatment and was positioned in a synthetic coma.

On Tuesday, a month following the mishap, Zanardi was moved to a rehab center after his sedation was ended however, on Friday, it was validated he had actually been transferred to the intensive care unit of the Milan San Raffaele medical facility due to his “unstable clinical conditions.”

Claudio Zanon, health director of the Valduce Hospital, stated in a declaration that “no further information on the case will be released.”