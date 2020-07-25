Alex Zanardi: Paralympian and former F1 driver moved back to intensive care





Alex Zanardi is a four-time Paralympic roadway biking gold medallist

Alex Zanardi was moved back to intensive care on Friday, 3 days after being moved to a professional healing centre to reward major head injuries.

The 53- year-old former Formula 1 driver and Paralympic champ went through 3 operations at Siena’s Santa Maria alle Scotte medical facility after being positioned in a caused coma following a mishap on June 19 while participating in a roadway race on a handbike.

He was moved last Tuesday to the Villa Beretta centre in northern Italy, however they provided a declaration on Friday stating his condition was unsteady and they were organizing a transfer to Milan’s San Raffaele medical facility.

Claudio Zanon, health director of the Valduce Hospital, stated in a declaration that “no further information on the case will be released.”

A double Champ Car champ in the United States, Zanardi had to have both of his legs cut off above the knee following a dreadful crash in a race in Germany in September 2001.

He recuperated to return to the track in exploring vehicles in the past later on using up paracycling and winning 4 Paralympic gold medals