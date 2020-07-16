Alex Zanardi: Former F1 driver in ‘serious’ condition as doctors start to bring him out of coma





Alex Zanardi is just a four-time Paralympic road cycling gold medallist

Former Formula One driver Alex Zanardi has been brought out of a medically induced coma but doctors have said his neurological condition remains “serious”.

The 53-year-old Italian, a four-time Paralympic gold medallist, suffered severe head injuries in a crash with a lorry on his handcycle on June 19.

A statement from the Aou Senese Hospital in Siena, where Zanardi is being treated, said: “The health management, in agreement with the household, informs that the progressive reduction of sedo-analgesia has been started.

“Following the reduction of sedation, it will take a few days for further evaluations of the patient by the multi-disciplinary team that takes care of the athlete, to allow any continuation of his therapeutic and rehabilitative path.”

The statement added that the hospital will give you a further update on Zanardi’s condition a few weeks.

Zanardi had both legs amputated after a crash in the American Memorial 500 Cart race in Germany in 2001.

He came ultimately back to motorsport, winning four times for BMW in the World Touring Car Championship from 2005-09 and moved in to handcycle racing.

As well as his four gold medals, he has won 12 world championships in the sport, as well as the 2011 New York Marathon.