Alex Zanardi expected to remain in induced coma until at least next week after handbike crash





Alex Zanardi is a four-time Paralympic hand biking gold medallist

Former Formula 1 driver Alex Zanardi is expected to remain in an induced coma until at least next week following an accident throughout a handbike relay, in accordance to the neurosurgeon who operated on him.

The four-time Paralympic hand-cycling gold medallist was severely injured in a crash with a lorry in his native Italy on Friday, earlier than he later underwent surgical procedure at Siena’s Santa Maria alle Scotte hospital.

Zanardi, 53, had been competing in the Obiettivo Tricolore street race for Italian Paralympic athletes.

“Zanardi is in stable condition and the parameters are stable too,” professor Giuseppe Oliveri informed Sky in Italy. “This is what we are able to count on at greatest at the second.

“It will take a very long time. He will remain sedated for one more 10-15 days. At current, his response is sweet.

“We have no idea to which extent his coma is due to drugs and to his medical situations.

“As I’ve stated many instances in the previous couple of days, there’s a main injury that takes place when the trauma occurs, and a secondary injury which are the results of this trauma.

“These are the metabolic penalties, that are outstanding. These penalties might be prolonged for 10-15 days, they’re corrected by drugs and by sedation. They are elementary.

“We can’t think of interrupting these important therapies because we are curious to know which is the current physical state.”

Zanardi had each legs amputated after crashing in the American Memorial 500 Cart race at Lausitz, Germany, in September 2001.

He competed in 41 Grands Prix in the 1990s and raced for 4 groups – Jordan, Minardi, Lotus and Williams.