Alex Trebek Takes Precautions at Home Depot with Wife and Son

Alex Trebek is perhaps not letting the coronavirus pandemic or his cancer battle slow down his DIY ways around the house, but he is taking extra precautions.

The beloved “Jeopardy!” host and his wife, Jean, hit up a Home Depot in Van Nuys Tuesday afternoon … busting out some cool, customized hard hats on their DIY shopping trip, and, obviously, surgical masks.

If you did not know … Alex is a big fixer-upper guy, and this indicates he’s still doing all of the handiwork himself back at home … coronavirus and and cancer be damned. The work ethic on this guy!

Alex’s son, Matthew, caused it to be a family affair by tagging along to Home Depot, though that he doesn’t have a wonderful customized helmet like mom and dad. Maybe he is still in his apprenticeship.