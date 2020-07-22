Alex Trebek (jokingly) suggests his Jeopardy successor: Betty White

Trebek, 79, has actually not yet revealed any strategies to retire from hosting the long time video game program he has actually helmed given that 1984.

However, the “Jeopardy!” host was detected with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer in 2015, and his future on the program is unidentified. Trebek did inform “Good Morning America” that he will get the job done as long as he is capable.

“I’m doing well,” Trebek stated in a video posted to the show’s official Twitter account relating to his health. “I’ve been continuing my treatment and it is paying off, though it does fatigue me a great deal. My numbers are good. I’m feeling great.”

There is a five-year survival rate of 9% for pancreatic cancer throughout all phases typically, according to the American Cancer Society.