Alex Trebek (jokingly) suggests his Jeopardy successor: Betty White

Trebek, 79, has actually not yet revealed any strategies to retire from hosting the long time video game program he has actually helmed given that 1984.
However, the “Jeopardy!” host was detected with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer in 2015, and his future on the program is unidentified. Trebek did inform “Good Morning America” that he will get the job done as long as he is capable.
There is a five-year survival rate of 9% for pancreatic cancer throughout all phases typically, according to the American Cancer Society.
“I joke with the audience all the time and I say, ‘Betty White,’ because they want somebody younger, somebody funnier,” Trebek stated while talking to “Good Morning America.”
Trebek stated that he and White, 98, have actually long been good friends.
Trebek has actually hosted more than 7,500 episodes of “Jeopardy!” He has actually been chosen for 34 Daytime Emmy Awards, winning 7 of them. His last Daytime Emmy Award came last month for Outstanding Game Show Host.
Trebek just recently released a narrative, “The Answer Is…: Reflections on My Life.”
CNN connected to Trebek’s agents for remark however has actually not heard back.