Alex Smith taking further steps toward NFL comeback

LANDOVER, MD – OCTOBER 14: Quarterback Alex Smith #11 of the Washington Redskins tosses a goal in the very first quarter versus the Carolina Panthers at FedExField on October 14, 2018 in Landover,Maryland (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Washington quarterback Alex Smith is inching closer to being able to take snaps in the NFL after it appeared like he may never play once again.

On November 18 th, 2018, the Washington Football Team dealt with the Houston Texans in D.C. Washington was doing rather well at that point of the season and a big part of their success was due to the fact that of quarterback Alex Smith, who they had actually obtained that offseason from Kansas City.

In that video game versus the Texans, nevertheless, Smith was removed and didn’t get up after being required to the ground. It ends up he had actually suffered a damaged fibula and tibia on the play and not just was his leg at threat, however his life was also.

For those who saw the Project 11 E: 60 on Smith, you’ll understand that he and his household truly feared for his life after the injury. None of them were even considering him ever taking the field once again because at that point in time, that wasn’t crucial.

Now, here we are, 20 months gotten rid of from the play that almost expense Alex Smith his life, and it in fact appears like he might go back to the arena …