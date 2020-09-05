Alex Smith officially makes Washington Football Team’s 53-man roster

Alex Smith has made Washington’s 53-man roster in a heartwarming story.

When Alex Smith’s leg was shattered and was almost amputated as a result of a debilitating injury suffered during the 2018 season, many thought his football career ended right there at FedEx Field.

In a miraculous turn of events, not only has Smith regained full mobility, but the Washington Football Team is willing to put him on the roster.

Tom Pelissero is reporting that despite his injuries, Smith will be on Washington’s 53-man roster this season as a backup. Considering how frightening his injury was and how improbable a return to football looked, this is a wonderful development.

The Washington Football Team plans to keep QB Alex Smith on its 53-man roster, per sources. Smith still has a long way to go. But another amazing step in his journey back from a catastrophic leg injury. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 5, 2020

Alex Smith will serve as the backup to Dwayne Haskins

The 36-year-old might have three Pro Bowls, 34,000 passing yards, and 193 touchdowns to his name, but Ron Rivera and Washington made the decision everyone expected by naming Dwayne Haskins the starting quarterback.

Smith has also been competing with former Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen and former Colorado star Steven Montez as Rivera…