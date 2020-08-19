Alex Smith back practicing in pads is an awesome sight (Photos)

Watching Alex Smith practice in football pads once again needs to make you smile.

Alex Smith having the ability to come back from his gruesome injury is an motivation to all of us.

Back in 2018, Smith caught a leg gash we can just refer to as being the Joe Theismann injury of his generation. It happened on the same day 33 years apart in the exact same city location, betting the exact same Washington franchise on the exact same 39-yard-line, triggered by among the very best pass rushes of his generation while Washington’s seasonal Pro Bowl left deal with was out. Crazy.

Even crazier is Smith had the ability to bounce back from his injury while Theismann regretfully was not. Smith was cleared to practice for the Washington Football Team just recently. On Tuesday, you can see a couple of stills of the previousNo 1 total choice in the 2005 NFL Draft participating in a cushioned practice in the country’s capital. You simply have to see these pictures to think it even took place.

Alex Smith is back at practice, however should he even think of playing?

Ultimately, this boils down to his choice which of the Washington medical personnel. If the group physicians offer him the consent to play and Smith and his household are comfy with him playing once again, then he is more than invited to offer it a shot. Smith is a multi-time Pro Bowler, a previous Heisman Trophy finalist and a.