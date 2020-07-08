Alex Pullin: Australian world-champion snowboarder dies – reports

Image copyright

Two-time world champion snowboarder Alex Pullin has died while spearfishing in his native Australia, local media says.

Pullin, 32, was found unresponsive at a beach on Queensland’s Gold Coast on Wednesday, in accordance with reports by multiple outlets.

He was treated by paramedics at the scene but cannot be revived, authorities said.

Pullin was Australia’s flagbearer at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said: “The man was spearfishing off Palm Beach. He was brought to shore by bystanders where he was treated by local lifesavers and paramedics.”

He was found about 10:30 local time (00:30 GMT), the spokesperson added.