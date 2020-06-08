Alex Lozowski: Saracens centre to join Montpellier on season-long loan | Rugby Union News





Alex Lozowski will play Top 14 rugby next period

Alex Lozowski provides agreed a brand new two-year agreement with Saracens which views him join Montpellier on loan following season.

The 26-year-old centre may move to the Top 14 whilst Saracens are usually playing within English rugby’s second rate before after that returning for your 2021/22 period.

Lozowski, who has received five England caps, joined up with Saracens through Wasps within 2016 and it has made 107 appearances for your north Londoners.

He becomes the most recent player to be borrowed out simply by Sarries along with Nick Isiekwe joining Northampton Saints, Max Malins plus Ben Earl joining Bristol and Jack Singleton shifting to Gloucester.

“It’s a club that have been really good to me over the years and I’ve enjoyed playing here for a long time now,” said Lozowski.

“I’ll be watching closely and cheering on the lads and hoping they do really, really well next season. I believe the team spirit and character will need us right back to where we want to be.

“I’m glad that I’ll be able to come back and play in a great team with a great bunch of lads the season after next.”

Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall added: “We are delighted that Alex has chosen to his extend his stay at the club.

“While he has made great progress over the last few years, we firmly believe there is much more to come and we look forward to helping him realise his undoubted potential.”