Alex Levy tests positive for coronavirus at Celtic Classic as Thomas Pieters leads

NEWPORT, Wales –Alex Levy ended up being the very first golf player to test positive for the coronavirus at a European Tour occasion and was among 2 French gamers withdrawn on the opening day of the Celtic Classic on Thursday.

Thomas Pieters shot a 7-under 64 in his very first competitive round in 5 months to take the lead on the most recent stop of the trip’s six-week U.K. Swing, however the larger talking point came off the course.

Levy entered contact last weekend with a buddy in France who has actually because checked positive for the coronavirus, the trip stated in a declaration.

When Levy showed up at Welsh competition location Celtic Manor Resort, he checked unfavorable. He was informed to self-isolate for 14 days and has actually because returned a positive lead to a retest.

Hours later on, authorities stated Romain Wattel had actually been recognized as having had contact with Levy in Wales after the trip and regional health authorities utilized track and trace. He was likewise retested and returned an unfavorable outcome, as did Levy’s caddie.

Still, Wattel needed to withdraw due to the fact that of regional health standards.

Pieters birdied 4 of his last 5 holes at the location of the 2010 Ryder Cup, consisting of at the 17 th where he cracked in from off the green, and was a stroke clear of England’s Toby Tree and Australia’s Jake …