Alex Kompothecras fired from MTV’s ‘Siesta Key’ following alleged racist posts

“We’ve made the decision to cut ties with Alex and are editing the current season to minimize his presence,” an MTV spokesperson said in a statement provided to CNN Wednesday. “He will not be in future seasons of ‘Siesta Key.'”
CNN has reached out to Kompothecras for comment.
New episodes of the show’s third season debuted Tuesday night.
On Monday Kompothecras shared the news of their daughter’s birth on his verified Instagram account.
“The most incredible moment of my life… Is when I met you Alessi,” he wrote in the caption of a group of photos and a video featuring the baby.
“Siesta Key” models itself after MTV’s hit “Laguna Beach” and focuses on a group of privileged people living in the Siesta Key community near Sarasota, Florida.
Kompothecras was one of the main stars of the cast and his father, chiropractor Gary Kompothecras, serves as one of the show’s producers.