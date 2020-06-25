Alex Hartley among 25 players to receive ECB regional retainer | Cricket News





Alex Hartley has had 39 wickets in 28 ODIs for England Women, at 24.35 apiece

World Cup-winner Alex Hartley is among 25 players to be handed regional retainers within the England and Wales Cricket Board’s process towards professionalising the domestic women’s game.

Hartley, who played in all-but among England’s matches in their 2017 50-over world wide triumph, lost her central contract a year ago, as did seamer Beth Langston, an unused squad member 36 months ago.

But the pair – along with fellow England internationals Linsey Smith, Alice Davidson-Richards, Tash Farrant, Sophia Dunkley and Bryony Smith – are among those who will link up with eight regional hubs.

The 25 players will progress onto the 40 full-time contracts the ECB intends to award this year, having had to delay plans to achieve this this summer due to the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

2:05 England captain Heather Knight states cricket requires to entice more diverse sets of people to help the sport move forward England captain Heather Knight says cricket needs to attract more diverse groups of people to help the game move forward

Clare Connor, the ECB’s managing movie director of ladies cricket plus recently-appointed MCC president, mentioned: “In just what has been a demanding year for the complete game, it really is pleasing to be able to support 25 women’s domestic

cricketers by offering all of them regional that retainers.

“In doing so, our company is taking one more step towards being infected with our very first cohort regarding full-time, specialist players inside the women’s home-based game.

“We realize that in order for typically the women’s sport to carry on to develop, we need a powerful and flourishing domestic system to allow more women to be able to make a living from your game.

“Girls want to observe visible function models plus to realize that a skill and performance program exists to them to complete their prospective.

“I’m excited to see how these kinds of players development with higher support on the next few years – it can another considerable step forward for the sport.”

Those within the regional that retainers will follow power and fitness programmes plus, once the 40 full-time offers are granted, there will be several players inside each of the 8-10 regions.