Alex Hammond: Siskin to stay? | Racing News

Sky Sports Racing’s Alex Hammond displays on the latest motion in France and tries to learn between the traces after interviewing Ger Lyons and Richard Hannon.

As we look ahead to the resumption of British racing, hopefully on June 1, France continues to fly the Tricolour protecting the European racing present on the street.

The image has modified barely with the information on Tuesday that the French Government have moved the goalposts and racing in so referred to as ‘pink zones’ can now not happen, regardless of that not being a difficulty initially.

That guidelines out the likes of ParisLongchamp, Chantilly and Auteuil amongst others, within the quick time period. France Galop, their ruling physique, have acted shortly although and applied Plan B, so these conferences that will have been misplaced, have shortly been relocated. That’s nice information for us as we begin to get a deal with on the motion there.

We have loved some very good and informative races since May 11 and it was a delight to see leaping return to Auteuil on the weekend.

There had been some notable performances to take ahead together with within the characteristic Prix Murat, a grade 2 chase that ought to give us some pointers to the Grand Steep, the French Gold Cup, which can happen in June this 12 months at a venue nonetheless to be determined after Auteuil was put again in lockdown.

The race was gained final 12 months by Carriacou who completed third in Saturday’s race, however it was winner Ebonite that impressed most of all with a slick spherical of leaping over the massive fences on the Paris observe. She was epic.

I’ve been fortunate sufficient to go to Auteuil and the massive ditch that’s a part of the chase observe is gigantic! I’ve stood within the ditch and tried to attain from one facet of it to the impediment, however could not. It’s greater than The Chair at Aintree.

Anything that may make it look simple is extremely athletic and that is what she did for successful jockey Felix de Giles, she will need to have given him some buzz. Feu Follet was one other to watch after his respectable run in 2nd.

Another horse to take out of Saturday’s card was Heros D’Ainay who gained the listed 3yo Hurdle on his racecourse debut.

Not solely did he win, however he flew dwelling to be a part of an illustrious roll of honour that features 2018 winner Pic D’Orhy who went on to win the Betfair Hurdle after becoming a member of Paul Nicholls.

So if any house owners on the market have very deep pockets he’d be an thrilling addition to the British racing scene. My Sky Sports Racing colleague Jamie Lynch tells me that after this efficiency the horse is already rated excessive sufficient by his associates at Timeform to win a Triumph Hurdle!

There’s been loads for flat racing followers to get pleasure from too and I used to be masking the motion from Lyon-Parilly final Friday the place one efficiency stood out.

The first race was for unraced 2 year-olds and it was gained in good type by a filly referred to as Princesse De Saba for coach Andrea Marciallis. That would not inform the entire story although. She was very inexperienced and swerved because the stalls opened, giving many lengths away within the course of.

Maxime Guyon let her take her time and get again on a fair keel and she or he flew when the penny dropped. She may have discovered masses from that and is certainly one in your tracker. Her coach has made a flying begin together with his 2 year-olds and is one to watch at this stage of the season as they’re clearly very ahead.

On Tuesday evening’s present on Sky Sports Racing I used to be fortunate sufficient to chat to some nice company. Trainer Ger Lyons has a wealth of expertise to run when Irish racing will get underway on June eight together with main Guineas hope Siskin.

He reported his unbeaten colt to be in nice type and it seems like he has actually come to himself within the final three weeks. He has the choice of the English 2000 Guineas or staying at dwelling and working within the Irish 2000, however it seems like that call continues to be to be made with potential journey restrictions for personnel returning into Ireland the principle stumbling block.

The means the principles stand for the time being, jockey Colin Keane would have to self-isolate for 14 days on his return from England and with racing simply getting going once more, that would not be excellent for his common rider.

Lyons mentioned initially the Newmarket traditional would have been his most well-liked choice, however it’s not a simple resolution, a choice which I suppose will lie with proprietor Khalid Abdullah and his racing supervisor.

One factor Siskin’s coach did say, is that he would not assume the mile will likely be an issue and that he expects him to keep on what he is been displaying him just lately at dwelling.

He’s 25/1 with Sky Bet for the Newmarket race on June 6 and three/1 joint favorite with Arizona for the race on the Curragh on June 13. According to stories Aidan O’Brien’s Coventry winner Arizona is flying, a lot in order that when an overhead drone was deployed to file considered one of his exercises for the house owners, it could not sustain with him. As Lyons informed us on Tuesday night, if that is the case, he’d sack the drone driver!

Richard Hannon additionally got here on to the present to discuss in regards to the unbelievable expertise he has to run in 2020. I will not undergo all of them, however he informed us group 1 winner King Of Change appears magnificent and might be among the finest he is educated.

He’s on track for the Queen Anne at Royal Ascot for which he is 5/1 favorite with Sky Bet. He named 3yo colt Manigordo as an unexposed horse to watch and of his 2yo’s Etonian has been displaying up nicely at dwelling.

Billesdon Brook continues to be in coaching on the age of 5, though there aren’t any plans for her but and he thinks Threat offers himself each probability of staying a mile as he would not pull. Threat is 16/1 with Sky Bet for the 2000 Guineas.

One factor is for positive, when racing does get underway once more, we will likely be completely spoiled.