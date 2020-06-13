Alex Hammond: Royal Ascot tips! | Racing News

Sky Sports Racing’s Alex Hammond is getting excited about presenting Royal Ascot a few weeks and she’s picked out five horses to follow along with at the meeting.

Who’d have thought it a couple of months ago that we’d be about to sort out 36 races at Royal Ascot? It’s fantastic that the world’s most well-known flat meeting is going ahead, albeit in a completely different guise. The one thing that you could look forward to may be the quality of the racing, which will be as top notch as ever; even though there will not be any top hats to doff at the famous winners no crowds to cheer them back in. The question is, if Frankie does a flying dismount and you weren’t there to see it, made it happen actually happen?! Fear maybe not, you can watch all 36 races (and suitable celebrations) live with us every day on Sky Sports Racing.

So form study, chat and debate with my Sky Sports Racing colleagues is what has been occupying my time over the past day or two, well weeks if I’m honest. So after much studying I’ve compiled a listing of my 5 best bets over the 5 days of the magnificent meeting.

1 Frankly Darling – Ribblesdale

This filly looked awesome on day one of the resumption of racing when winning a mile and 25 % maiden at Newcastle in seriously impressive fashion. She travelled well and once she hit top stride, was described in commentary as “stretching out majestically”, which summed the performance up beautifully. Her trainer John Gosden took the earliest opportunity he could to get her on track with this particular big race target at heart. She’s a beautifully bred daughter of Frankel, linked to winners and her dam is a half-sister to Coronation Stakes winner Rebecca Sharp. She will progress again over this mile . 5 and despite being Sky Bet’s 7/4 favourite, I’m not delay at the cost.

2 Barney Roy – Prince of Wales’s Stakes

One of the many features of my job is getting the chance to speak with some of the key players within our sport. Charlie Appleby was incredibly generous with his time before the 2000 Guineas once the focus was squarely on Pinatubo. However, at the end of our chat I asked him which horses (aside from Pinatubo) was that he most getting excited about running in 2020. Ghaiyyath was the horse that sprung in your thoughts, but without further prompting, he added Barney Roy and sounded quite animated about him. I have to admit, Barney can also be a favourite of mine and it’s really good to see that he retains all his ability and enthusiasm after his failed spell at stud. He won the St. James’s Palace Stakes when trained by Richard Hannon in 2017 and I really hope he can add another Royal Ascot group 1 to his record. He’s 5/1 with Sky Bet.

3 Technician – Gold Cup

Technician? Against Stradivarius? Are you mad? Probably, but I won’t be backing the favourite at odds on and have already backed Technician at double figure odds for this. Regular reader of the blog will know I interviewed his trainer Martyn Meade a few weeks ago and haven’t heard a trainer so bullish for some time. So, I backed him each way then. Now that Kew Gardens doesn’t run, Technician isn’t such great value, but I hope he’ll give us a run for our money, particularly if there is rain around at the Berkshire track.

4 Sceptical – Diamond Jubilee

Now, I mentioned that Frankie Dettori flying dismount at the beginning of the blog. Could Sceptical function as horse to send Frankie flying skywards? This horse is competed in Ireland by Denis Hogan and set Naas alight on Monday, staking his claim for Royal Ascot honours along with his electric performance there. He’ll certainly propel Frankie quickly up the Ascot straight and is 5/2 favourite with Sky Bet to win this 6 furlong group 1. He is just a Godolphin cast off and was found by his new owner for the paltry amount of just £2,800 back August and contains gone from strength to strength since. He did not run for the first time until October and what a fairy story it might be if that he could go from debut to group 1 winner in just seven and a half months.

5 Palace Pier – St James’s Palace

If you weren’t blown away by the win of Palace Pier in a Newcastle handicap last Saturday you have to be made of stone or very hard to please. The John Gosden trained son of super stallion Kingman showed the kind of turn of foot that creates wind buffering for a jockey and Rab Havlin was the rider that had to fasten his safety belt and enjoy the ride. He was a respected contender within the winter for the Guineas after two unbeaten runs as a juvenile, but his trainer chose to begin his 3 year-old campaign more quietly in a 0-100 handicap, rather than a classic. It looked a good move and he’ll be much more street wise from then on run. Whilst there has been talk of the Derby because of the manner of his victory, he looks too speedy for that challenge in my experience and I’m looking forward to seeing him go from winning a race in the shadow of St. James’ Park to hopefully winning the St. James’s Palace Stakes. He’s 5/1 with Sky Bet to do so. Howay the lad!