Alex Hammond Blog: Royal Ascot reflections | Racing News

Alex Hammond looks right back on per week of top-quality racing at Royal Ascot and nominates her selection for Saturday’s Northumberland Plate.

How was Royal Ascot for you personally?

Did you embrace the occasion and go full on clothed with a picnic in your family room? Or were you too busy absorbing the superb racing and studying the shape? I did some both, well a lot of both actually, but of course I was fortunate enough to be at the track for five fabulous days of top class racing.

It’s a unique situation to be in, rattling around at Ascot, which can be designed to hold tens of thousands of racegoers, but being one of just five hundred. It felt strange, but at exactly the same time reassuringly normal. My first race meeting since Uttoxeter and the Midlands National back in March, what a spot to re-start. I was also lucky to utilize a top team and anytime spent together with Jim McGrath is time well spent.

So, how did the action unfold on the track and did we disappear winning? My first tip of the week within my last weblog was Frankly Darling in the Ribblesdale. That went pretty well did not it? She clearly has plenty of the Frankel about her. By that After all she isn’t the easiest to cope with, but my goodness she can run.

Frankly Darling under Frankie Dettori

Frankie gave her a beautiful ride and his silky hands helped her settle in the course of time. She should learn to accomplish that more with the Oaks in her sights, but with each run she actually is learning which Group 2 was just the third begin in her life. She’s now 11/4 2nd favourite for the Oaks with Sky Bet and deservedly so.

The Prince of Wales’s Stakes didn’t quite go to plan with my fancy Barney Roy only finishing third. It was a solid run though. The winner Lord North looks exceptional.

This was a race out of the top draw and he stamped his class all over Ascot on his first step onto the biggest stage. John Gosden ended the week as leading trainer and his handling of Lord North shows you one of many reasons why.

Lord North pulls clear in the Prince Of Wales’s Stakes

This horse wasn’t easy to handle and a gelding operation was completed last summer. Since he then has progressed up the ranks, winning the Cambridgeshire on the way. Remind you of another Cambridgeshire winner that went onto better things for his trainer? Those of you with long enough memories will remember the great Halling. He was not gelded though and has made a huge impact at stud, but was taken up through the ranks, a bit such as this fella.

Lord North is now 5/1 for the Coral-Eclipse, but that he’s got a considerable obstacle in his way there in the shape of stablemate Enable (even money favourite with Sky Bet).

I was a big fan of Technician before the Gold Cup, but sadly he ran no race also it transpires that he suffered a lifetime career ending tendon injury in the race. That’s desperately sad for Martyn Meade and his team as he looked to have huge potential as a stayer.

Stradivarius pulls 10 lengths clear in the Gold Cup

Turns out Stradivarius would probably have now been hard to catch anyway, as this superstar six-year-old sauntered to victory on ground his trainer was not sure he’d enjoy. This won’t help those of you that will have been at Ascot but also for Covid19, nonetheless it was a privilege to be there. As it is possible to tell, Gosden enjoyed a marvellous week.

Sceptical was my pick for the Diamond Jubilee and he ran a cracker to be a close-up third behind Hello Youmzain. The July Cup is on the agenda now for Sceptical, which incidentally is the only Group 1 in the UK that eludes Frankie Dettori, who rode him at Ascot.

The fairy-tale could possibly be complete at Newmarket on 11 July then? Denis Hogan’s bargain buy is 13/2 with Sky Bet for the Newmarket sprint behind Commonwealth Cup winner Golden Horde at 3/1 and Hello Youmzain at 11/2. Art Power who had been so impressive in the Palace Of Holyroodhouse Handicap on the ultimate day of Royal Ascot, is fourth in at 10/1.

Art Power storms ahead of his rivals at Ascot

The horse I had the best hopes for last week was Palace Pier in the St James’s Palace Stakes and that he didn’t i want to down. Despite the mile Group 1 looking excellent with the kind of Pinatubo and Wichita in the field, he won it just like the horse I’d hoped that he was.

The race was messy, but that he avoided the majority of it to sweep past his rivals and just take the smooth step up from the Newcastle handicap on his reappearance. Gosden (him again) isn’t afraid to just take the softly-softly approach and he is being handsomely rewarded for carrying it out.

As I said on Sky Sports Racing at the time, he is gone from winning in the shadow of St James’ Park to winning the St. James’s Palace (it works more effectively when spoken than written!).

Palace Pier – rated 131 after St James’s Palace Stakes win

So many memories out of this unusual week, but hopefully you enjoyed it and found a couple of winners.

Now, these are St. James’ Park, the Sky Sports Racing cameras are heading up to Newcastle for this weekend’s Northumberland Plate meeting on Saturday (being held in its original slot).

It’s section of a marathon nine-race card which also contains the consolation race for the biggie and two Group 3 races.

I’ll take the studio nice and early on Saturday to just take you through all the action. I’m hoping to visit a big run from Caravan Of Hope in the former ‘Pitman’s Derby’, whom I’ve followed since that he finished 2nd to Trueshan at Ffos Las back August.

He’s won twice since that effort and ran a frustrating race on his reappearance at Wolverhampton in early June when going down narrowly after being held up off a slow pace over a mile and three quarters.

The further step up in trip should suit and I’m longing for a big run from this 8/1 shot. The horse that beat him that day, Australis, is Sky Bet’s 4/1 favourite to confirm those placings.