Alex Hammond Blog | Racing News

Alex Hammond displays on a probably extremely informative midweek interview, whereas waiting for a resumption of racing on Monday.

In my quickly to be 22 years of working in broadcasting I’ve by no means heard a coach so bullish about one among their horses than Martyn Meade was on Sky Sports Racing on Wednesday night time.

With Royal Ascot (hopefully) in full swing in two weeks’ time, we have been previewing the nice assembly in between races at Tampa Bay Downs on the Stateside programme. It was determined that Meade could be an attention-grabbing interviewee with Group 1 winner Technician showing to be an thrilling Cup prospect for 2020 and he kindly gave us a few of his time.

You by no means fairly know what you’ll get out of such an interview with many in our business understandably cagey about giving an excessive amount of away. However, Meade was a dream.

When requested concerning the untapped potential this horse has as a four-year-old, he waxed lyrical concerning the horse’s means, maturity, physicality, temperament and scope. You may think about the livid clicking on punters’ good units and laptops as they rushed to see what worth he was for the Gold Cup in a fortnight’s time.

Incidentally he is now 14/1 from 16s with Sky Bet, so nice each-way worth. Meade’s solely phrases of warning surrounded floor situations, which he stated would not wish to be extraordinarily quick.

When requested how he felt concerning the prospect of dealing with Stradivarius and Kew Gardens, he stated he would not fear about it in any respect. Some assertion. I actually purchased into it, however what lastly swung it for me was his sign-off as we wished him effectively for the season.

Unprompted, he stated: “I can’t emphasise enough he is in cracking form at the moment.”

Away from Technician, he named a horse known as Additional as one to look at for the season. He’s an unraced three-year-old son of Night Of Thunder who price 260,000 guineas as a yearling and the plan is to start out him in a seven furlong maiden at Yarmouth for his racecourse debut subsequent week.

He’s a half-brother to Aclaim who gained the Group 1 Prix de la Foret for the steady three years in the past and it feels like he is exhibiting all the proper indicators at residence.

Ebury and Rise Hall are one other couple of horses that he hopes can have respectable handicaps in them. Rise Hall is being aimed on the John Smith’s Cup at York, that will probably be his important early season goal.

The point out of Royal Ascot will get the heartbeat racing and with 36 races to enjoy now, it ought to be a crackerjack of every week. The new format with lots of the races shuffled round to slot in with the revised racing schedule sends already vital races, stratospheric.

The likes of the Ribblesdale and King Edward VII Stakes on Tuesday at the moment are vital Oaks and Derby trials and the Coronation Stakes and St. James’s Palace Stakes on the Saturday probably extra influential than the 1000 and 2000 Guineas for the breed total in 2020.

Back to Wednesday night time’s present and we all the time encourage interplay with emails and tweets from viewers which makes it nice enjoyable, however we did not count on one other gem to be dropped in our laps.

That got here within the form of a widely known racehorse proprietor sending us the identify of one among his unraced two-year-old fillies that has been going effectively at residence. Dave Lowe (of Kachy fame) nominated Caroline Dale as one to look at, with the Queen Mary her goal. Let’s hope she will get a run.

So, we’re all hanging on tenterhooks to listen to if racing is given the inexperienced mild to renew in Britain on Monday (June 1). If so, I’ll be overlaying the playing cards from Newcastle and Deauville for Sky Sports Racing.

Newcastle has attracted a bumper entry and it appears like there may very well be 10 races on the day. With 72-hour declarations introduced in as a brand new measure in the course of the pandemic, we’ll get the ultimate fields on Friday.

Deauville host the French 1000 and 2000 Guineas, so it ought to be an outstanding day. The two French Classics look distinctive, with the Andre Fabre-trained Victor Ludorum Sky Bet’s 2/1 favorite for the Poulain and stablemate Tropbeau 2/1 favorite for the Pouliches.

Victor Ludorum has each likelihood of bouncing again from his defeat on his reappearance at ParisLongchamp on May 11 with Fabre’s horses operating significantly better now and I just like the coach’s second string Tickle Me Green (6/1 with Sky Bet) within the fillies’ race, to show the shape round with Tropbeau from their seasonal debuts on the identical ParisLongchamp card.

Hopefully, we can have some home sport to take pleasure in from subsequent week then and with strict protocols in place, will probably be as protected as it’s attainable to be. Hoping you’re all effectively and see you subsequent week.