Alex Goode commits future to Saracens but will play in Japan next season on short-term deal | Rugby Union News





Alex Goode won the Premiership with Saracens last season

Alex Goode has actually extended his Saracens agreement till 2023 but will play for Japanese side NEC Green Rockets next season on a short-term deal.

The 32- year-old dedicated his long-lasting future to Mark McCall’s side ahead of a short-term switch to Japan, a loan which will start following the conclusion of Saracens’ 2019/20 project and will end in May 2021.

Goode, who played a part in all 5 of Saracens’ Premiership titles considering that their very first in 2011, signs up with the similarity Owen Farrell, Maro Itoje, Elliot Daly and Billy and Mako Vunipola in extending their remain at Allianz Park.

“I love being part of this club,” Goode stated. “I like the environment, coming in every day and being with pals, individuals who I’ve understood for several years.

“I’ve had 14 years at this club …