Alex Dyer: Kilmarnock manager signs two-year contract | Football News

Kilmarnock have confirmed Alex Dyer will lead them to the new season after signing a two-year contract as manager.

Dyer took over on a caretaker basis when Angelo Alessio left in December last year and was then installed before end of the season.

He originally joined the club as No2 to former boss Steve Clarke and has already been working since the Scotland manager’s assistant.

Dyer told Killie’s official web site: “I’m excessively proud to carry on as manager of this wonderful football club and I thank the board of directors for the faith they have shown me.

“My passion and desire to lead this club and team has been strengthened over these recent months away from football and I’m looking forward to begin working with the team again as we plan the season ahead.

“I’ve always enjoyed a close bond with the fans and I’ve been blown away by how they have continued showing their support during the shutdown.

“This season, starting out without supporters in the stadium, will be unlike any other that I’ve ever known but that continued sense of unity can help carry us through until we’re able to reunite at Rugby Park.”

The club announced on Sunday that Massimo Donati had left his role on the coaching staff by mutual consent.