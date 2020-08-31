Alex Davies smashes 82 for Lancashire in four-run Vitality Blast win over Derbyshire | Cricket News





Alex Davies thumped 82 from 56 balls for Lancashire as they edged Derbyshire at Emerald Headingley

Alex Davies continued his shimmering start to the Vitality Blast as his 82 from 56 balls assisted Lancashire Lightning to a tight four-run win over Derbyshire Falcons.

Davies supported his 65 versus Durham on Thursday, striking 4 6s and 5 fours prior to falling 18 shy of a first T20 lot in Lightning’s 178-5.

Falcons – who stay winless in the North Group this project – appeared out of the running when they slipped to 60-3 after 9 overs.

However, Wayne Madsen (44 off 27) – batting with a runner after hurting himself ramping a 4 – and Leus du Plooy (29 off 16) fired in the middle order.