Alex Davies smashes 82 for Lancashire in four-run Vitality Blast win over Derbyshire | Cricket News

Falcons run Lancashire close as hurt Wayne Madsen and Matt Critchley smash borders
Last Updated: 31/08/20 10:07 pm
Alex Davies continued his shimmering start to the Vitality Blast as his 82 from 56 balls assisted Lancashire Lightning to a tight four-run win over Derbyshire Falcons.
Derbyshire vs Lancashire scorecard
Davies supported his 65 versus Durham on Thursday, striking 4 6s and 5 fours prior to falling 18 shy of a first T20 lot in Lightning’s 178-5.
Falcons – who stay winless in the North Group this project – appeared out of the running when they slipped to 60-3 after 9 overs.
However, Wayne Madsen (44 off 27) – batting with a runner after hurting himself ramping a 4 – and Leus du Plooy (29 off 16) fired in the middle order.