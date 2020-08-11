Alex Caruso Dishes on Life in the NBA Bubble

The Lakers went into the bubble with theNo 1 seed in the West all however secured. But with a number of rotation gamers out of the lineup, the title favorites have actually struggled to get where they ended.

The reality that Alex Caruso will be more greatly trusted might be a true blessing in camouflage for L.A. That’s since the 26- year-old combination guard merely has a flair for making plays when he’s on the court.

On the protective end, the 6-5 guard puts continuous pressure on the ball as he looks for takes and deflections. Offensively, Caruso can start the choice and roll, has a flair for making the ideal pass and surfaces well at the rim.

We overtook Caruso after the Lakers’ 116-108 win over the Jazz recently, and sliced it up about the NBA reboot, playing without fans, life in the bubble and his brand-new collaboration with smALL-STARS.

SLAM: The Lakers were simply starting to prepare for the playoffs when things got closed down. How tough is it to get where you ended?

Alex Caruso: The reboot’s been a great deal of things. It’s been tough, clearly, since of the type of shape and the type of type that we were in right prior to the break. We were preparing yourself to turn a corner, prepare for the playoffs and ramp it up a bit. And then you totally …