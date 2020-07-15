Alex Berenson says Texas hospitals ‘filling up’ with COVID-19 cases, but ‘our systems are managing’

“Things are tough,” Berenson acknowledged. “We’re working hard. There’s strain on our systems. Our systems are managing and right now, it doesn’t look like there’s hospital overrun.”

TEXAS ER DOCTOR WARNS ‘THINGS ARE DEFINITELY GETTING DIRE’

On Wednesday, Texas officials reported 110 new COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total in the state to 3,432. The number of coronavirus hospitalizations went down by a net change of 98, bringing that total to 10,471 across the state.

“If you look at the number of deaths in Houston and in Texas as a whole, in Texas, it’s [a population of] 30 million people,” Berenson said. “New York … has 20 million people. The deaths in … Texas are … a fraction, they’re 10 percent of what they were in New York.”

Berenson then reminded Hemmer that hospitals, including intensive care units, typically function close to capacity even in normal times.

“The only time in the recent past the hospitals haven’t run near capacity is when we locked them all down in April and May,” he said. “And that wasn’t good for hospitals. They laid off a lot of people, not just in Texas, but all over the country outside New York. We had this phenomenon where … hospital workers were actually being furloughed and laid off. We don’t want that either. We want hospitals to be almost full.”

Berenson concluded by telling Hemmer that the next two weeks will tell exactly how serious the situation is in Texas and other states with increased case numbers.

The question, I would say … is [whether] the number of cases that we’ve seen, the number of positive tests we’ve seen, going to translate into more strain, strain that the hospitals can’t handle,” he said. “Hospitals seem to have topped out in terms of the number of COVID patients they’re seeing. They’ve topped out at a level that’s high, at a level that’s a strain, but not at a level that they can’t handle.”