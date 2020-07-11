Alex Berenson explains why US schools ‘should be open’ with ‘no restrictions’ despite pandemic

Berenson, the writer of “Unreported Truths About COVID-19 and Lockdowns,” has drawn a large social media marketing following — and become a divisive figure — for his skepticism about the effectiveness of lockdowns and mask-wearing in stopping the spread of the virus.

He told Hemmer that the case to “temporarily shut down the country … for a week or 10 days or two weeks” has been made around mid-March, as confirmed cases begun to multiply in early hotspots like New York City.

SOME COVID PATIENTS WON’T RECOVER SENSE OF TASTE, SMELL, STUDY FINDS

“But by early April, it was very clear to anybody who was paying close attention,” Berenson added, “that we were going to be able to cope with this and navigate to the other side of it without societal collapse [and] that the real risk … came from the efforts to prevent … anybody from getting this rather than the danger of the virus it self.”

Later in the podcast, Berenson returned to the issue of reopening schools, which became a center point for the Trump administration this week.

“The schools need to open. They should open,” he said. “They are open essentially all over the world, undoubtedly most of the developed world, they’re open in more and more places without any meaningful restrictions on student activity. That is unquestionably true for elementary schools and, you understand, pre-elementary, kindergarten, pre-K. It probably should be true for all schools. It probably should be true for colleges, too.

“The reason is very simple,” Berenson proceeded. “Children have reached extremely low risk from SARS-CoV-2 [coronavirus], young adults have reached extremely low risk from SARS-CoV-2. They are higher risk from things like drinking and driving. For young kids … they’re a much higher risk [from] things such as abuse and neglect. They are higher risk from the flu. If you’re a child or teenager, you’re at higher risk from the flu, no question about it. You’re high risk from drowning, from fires, from many, numerous things.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Berenson also noted that the list of countries where schools have been reopened for students includes “Australia, Switzerland, Germany, France, Sweden, Norway, some of the wealthiest countries on the planet, countries where they really care about young ones, where they will have a lot of child care policies and and maternity leave, paternity leave policies that folks on the left would want for the United States.

“They have their schools open. Our schools should be open,” he added. “No restrictions.”

Listen to the full interview on the latest episode of “Hemmer Time” here, and sign up to the podcast on iTunes.