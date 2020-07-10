Alex Berenson claims there is ‘very, very little evidence’ that ‘universal masking’ slows coronavirus spread

On Wednesday, Berenson — the author of “Unreported Truths about COVID-19 and Lockdowns” — tweeted that “nothing that’s happened in the last three months” supports prolonged lockdowns, mandatory mask orders, or schools closing to in-person instruction in the fall.

Part of the issue with the U.S. response to the pandemic, Berenson said, is contradictory guidance. He cited your choice by officials in some states to close beaches within the July 4 holiday week-end.

“For three months, I’ve been screaming that outdoor transmission is not a risk here,” Berenson said. “We know that, and that’s one reason why encouraging people to wear masks outdoors, much less making them, is so silly.

CLICK HERE TO OBTAIN THE FOX NEWS APP

“If we were smart about what we told people, then the few recommendations that really should be made and paid attention to, I think people would pay more attention to.”

Turning to the debate over whether to reopen schools for in-person instruction this fall, Berenson emphasized, “There is just no evidence that children have reached serious risk from this, and for us to deny that, to even consider denying them still another year of education, is beyond a poor idea.