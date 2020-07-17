Alesis Recital | 88 Key Beginner Digital Piano / Keyboard with Full Size Semi Weighted Keys, Power Supply, Built In Speakers and 5 Premium Voices (Amazon Exclusive)



The Perfect Combination of Premium Feel and Sound – Introducing the Alesis Recital

The Alesis Recital is a full-featured digital piano with 88 full-sized semi-weighted keys with adjustable touch response. The Recital features 5 realistic built-in voices: Acoustic Piano, Electric Piano, Organ, Synth, and Bass. Customize the voices by combining any two at once in Layer Mode for a full, rich tone. They can also be assigned to only the left or right hands in Split Mode. You can even add adjustable Reverb and Chorus to further tailor your sound. With powerful 20-watt built-in speakers and a 128-note maximum note polyphony, Recital delivers ultra-realistic sound and a great playing experience.

Powerful Educational Features

The Alesis Recital has an incredibly useful feature called “Lesson Mode.” This feature divides the 88 keys into two zones with the same pitch and voice. This enables both the student and teacher to easily watch each other and play together without having to take turns or reach over one another. Recital also features a ¼” (6.35mm) headphone output which mutes the internal speakers for convenient, quiet private practice.

All the Right Connections

In addition to the ¼” (6.35mm) sustain pedal input (pedal not included) and the ¼” (6.35mm) stereo headphone output, Recital also features stereo RCA outputs to connect to a recorder, mixer, amplifier or other sound system. Recital also features a USB-MIDI output for connecting to a Mac / PC to use educational software or virtual instrument plugins. Recital can be powered using the included power supply or by 6 D Cell batteries (not included).

Premium Sounds 5 voices (Acoustic Piano, Electric Piano, Organ, Synth, and Bass), built in FX: Chorus, Reverb, and two built in 20W speakers that deliver crystal clear, room filling sound

Connectivity Covered ¼ Inch sustain pedal input (not included), ¼ Inch stereo headphone output for private practice and stereo RCA outputs for connection to speakers / amplifiers

Play the Keyboard Anywhere Power via the included power adapter or 6 D cell batteries (not included) for professional piano performance wherever you are

Powerful Educational Features Standard, split, layer, and lesson modes with 128 note max polyphony and Skoove 3 month premium subscription for expert interactive online piano lessons