Aleppo Armenians honor memory of Armenian Genocide victims ․ A torchlight procession was held

Aleppo Armenians marched with torches to the National Cemetery on the occasion of the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, according to the “Gandzasar” page of the National Prelacy of the Armenian Diocese.

The torchlight procession with the double flags of Syria and Armenia was led by the Homenetmen Aleppo branch money group, whose artistic director is Mher Susani.

The residents of the region took part in the march.

At the entrance to the National Cemetery, the band sang the anthems of Syria and Armenia. “Wreaths were placed in front of the monument symbolizing the Genocide, then the Armenian leaders lit a torch near the monument to symbolize the memory of the Genocide victims,” ​​the statement reads.

According to the source, those present paid tribute to the memory of all the martyrs of Syria, Armenia and Artsakh.

At the end of the torch, a “Conservative” prayer was said.







