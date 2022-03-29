NA President Alen Simonyan is taking part in the events dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the CIS IPA in Almaty, the capital of Kazakhstan.

At the sitting, the RA Parliament Speaker drew the attention of those present to the current situation in Nagorno Karabakh, particularly referring to the March 24 incursion of the Azerbaijani armed forces into the village of Parukh in the NKR Askeran region, which is under the responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping contingent. November 9 tripartite statement.

The RA NA Speaker informed his colleagues that post-war humanitarian and other issues have not been resolved yet, emphasizing the issue of Armenian prisoners of war, hostages, whose number, according to the data confirmed by Azerbaijan, is 38.

In response to Alen Simonyan’s speech, the Speaker of the Milli Mejlis of Azerbaijan Sahiba Gafarova noted that Azerbaijan is committed to 2020. November 9 tripartite statement and did not violate its provisions. Gafarova noted that Azerbaijan has handed over all prisoners of war to Armenia, according to a trilateral statement.

In response to those announcements, the RA NA Speaker Simonyan reminded the woman. “Not only the Republic of Armenia, but also the Russian Federation, which is the guarantor of peace in the region, has stated about the armed incursions and violations by the Azerbaijani side. “I would like to reiterate that Armenia offers Azerbaijan to start immediate negotiations on a peace agreement.”

In response, the Speaker of the Milli Mejlis of Azerbaijan stated that Baku has repeatedly offered Yerevan to sign a peace treaty, taking into account the five points that Armenia has rejected.

In response to the statement of the Speaker of the Milli Mejlis of Azerbaijan that Baku offered and Armenia refused, Alen Simonyan noted. “I officially declare that these five points are acceptable for Armenia, and we think that if we add some aspects, we can start the implementation of that work,” Simonyan concluded the debate.

The speech of the NA Speaker Alen Simonyan was followed by the loud applause of the Speakers and Delegates of the CIS Parliaments, which interrupted Gafarova’s speech. The debate did not continue.

RA NA