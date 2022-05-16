On May 16 the President of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia Alen Simonyan delivered an opening speech at the sitting of the Council of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) “New Armenia – Modern Parliament” program.

He praised the results of the cooperation within the framework of the program, emphasizing that the joint efforts of the UN Development Program, the British-Swedish embassies and the UK Aid organization were reviewed, the regular solutions of which raise the bar of culture of parliamentary democracy.

He noted the effectiveness of the work with the deputies, the staff and the structural subdivisions of the parliament. The Speaker of the Parliament paid special attention to the establishment of an e-parliament and the localization of the best practices of the world parliaments.

As a visible և tangible result, Alen Simonyan singled out the adoption of the Criminal Code and the Criminal Procedure Code in 2022. Gender budgeting first introduced in the Law on State Budget.

He also referred to the Analytical and Training Centers established in the Parliament within the framework of the program, Parliamentary Democracy.

Concluding his speech, the RA NA President emphasized that this program is the key project of the National Assembly.

The New Armenia – Modern Parliament program was developed to support the National Assembly, focusing on improving the quality, transparency, and inclusiveness of parliamentary operations.

The program supports capacity building of the parliament through training, expertise and advice.

The UN Development Program “New Armenia – Modern Parliament” is implemented by the Oxygen Foundation, the International Center for Human Development and the Westminster Foundation for Democracy in cooperation with the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia. The project is funded by the UK’s Good Governance Fund կառավարության Swedish Government.

The goal of the program is to strengthen the legislature of Armenia, to support the parliament to use new tools and mechanisms in the public administration system, which will help improve the quality of work, ensure transparency and inclusion, develop gender-sensitive policies in line with the UN Global Sustainable Development Goals. 2030 “.