“Protecting ourselves with the law on freedom of speech and the media, journalists often behave very badly,” Parliament Speaker Alen Simonyan told reporters in the National Assembly today.

“And on that issue, I think, we must make a decision to somehow regulate the activities of journalists,” said Simonyan.

He mentioned that it is obvious that there are many negative shades in the society regarding the activities of journalists.

“The deputy must also follow the rules of ethics, but it is the RA citizen who gives the assessment to the deputies.”

Alen Simonyan responded to the observation of one of the journalists that it is because of Pashinyan that there is such an attitude towards journalists, as he is also a journalist.

“Double standards are not needed. Gather, work out rules, otherwise you will face the rules worked out inside, you will have to obey. ”



