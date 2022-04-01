RA NA President Alen Simonyan received the delegation led by Tim Luten, Head of the UK-Armenia Friendship Group of the UK Parliament.

Welcoming the guests, Alen Simonyan thanked for visiting Armenia during a difficult period for Armenia and Artsakh.

The participants of the meeting referred to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and the United Kingdom, noting that they were decades of strong relations in a number of spheres.

The RA NA President highly assessed the work of the members of the UK-Armenia Friendship Group during the last two years, as well as highlighted the readiness to keep the security and humanitarian challenges facing Armenia and Artsakh in the center of attention and to raise them regularly.

Addressing the British guests, Alain Simonyan underlined the pro-Armenian activities of Tim Louten and Baroness Caroline Cox in the post-war period and the fact that they were always facing Armenia and Artsakh. They exchanged views on regional stability and security issues.

During the meeting, the partners noted the significant activation of the Armenian-British political contacts in recent years and the expansion of the bilateral agenda.

In this sense, the program “Modern Parliament for Modern Armenia” implemented by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in Armenia with the aim of building the capacity of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia was highlighted.