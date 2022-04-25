Dear media outlets, “Alen Simonyan has chosen Taron Margaryan’s” address “published on the Civilnet.am website, I report the following regarding the article.”

In all probability, the editorial staff of Civilnet has exhausted the entire stock of information, passing to incredible comparisons. Otherwise, it is impossible to explain the publication about a house sign, about which he writes that it is not Alen Simonyan, then denies it, attributing it to Simonyan, noting that the house address is false. The editorial staff goes deeper with its tempting delusion, using the name of Alen Simonyan in the title of the publication.

I urge the media to keep a close eye on the pulse of events during this period, which has no shortage of challenges for our country, really serving the right of a loyal reader to receive objective information. Please do not publicize the attractiveness of journalistic comparisons, at least for the sake of any lecturer in the first semester of the first year of journalism.

H. Գ. By the way, after that publication, I found out that the “Tricolor First District” sign has been placed in the area mentioned in the article for a long time, just like the “Tricolor Street” is mentioned in “Google Map”. However, let me mention once again that Alen Simonyan is not the owner of the house, he has never applied for a name change, because he is not the owner of the house, I leave the investigation to serious fans of “amateur investigations”.

Press Secretary of the NA President Tsovinar Khachatryan