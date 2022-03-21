On March 20 the delegation led by the RA NA Speaker Alen Simonyan took part in the solemn opening ceremony of the 144th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union in Nusa Dua, Bali.

The delegates of the parliaments of 110 countries present at the Assembly are represented by the first persons, separate meetings-discussions are planned for the deputies, the secretaries general.

The main direction of the summit is “Reaching zero emissions. “Mobilization of parliaments to act in the context of climate change” is a series of discussions entitled “. Within the framework of the agenda, it is also envisaged to exchange views on the draft resolution on the role of parliaments in the protection of human rights, international trafficking and migration policy to be adopted at the 145th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union.

The parliamentarians will address a special session on the development of international cooperation in the fight against corruption, as well as reports on the attitude towards peace processes in different countries.

A workshop on a general ban on nuclear weapons testing is planned as part of the Assembly’s program.