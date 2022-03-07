Alen Simonyan hosted a group of women medical workers Morning:

On the eve of the International Women’s Day, Alen Simonyan, acting President of the Republic, hosted women, middle and junior medical workers of a number of medical centers.

At the solemn reception, Alen Simonyan thanked the medical workers for their dedicated work without rest and rest in the conditions of the epidemic.



The medics provided information to Alen Simonyan about the general condition of the inpatients currently receiving the new coronavirus infection և the overcrowding of the bed fund in the medical centers. The guests also spoke about the peculiarities of the sphere and promised to make proposals for the improvement of the sphere in the near future.

At the end of the meeting, Alen Simonyan once again congratulated on the occasion of the Women’s Month, wishing practical and personal achievements.

ARMENIA REPUBLIC PRESIDENT: STUFF