“How many times is it that during the plenary sessions Alen Simonyan goes on a business trip with a large group, and in fact on a tourist tour at the expense of the state budget. “What is the reason for the departure of the 11-member delegation to Indonesia? How much will it cost the proud taxpayers of Armenia? What will be the result of Armenia’s visit to Alen Simonyan?” “Armenia” faction MP Aregnaz Manukyan.

Ruben Rubinyan answered that the National Assembly has a number of delegations of inter-parliamentary platforms, the composition of which is approved by the NA Council, of which the opposition members are also members. “He did not go on tour, but left as the head of the RA NA delegation in the inter-parliamentary union.”

Aregnaz Manukyan hinted that Rubinyan gave an evasive answer ․ “Alen Simonyan is the only one in this National Assembly who has won a tourist ticket.

Ruben Rubinyan answered ․ “I have to inform that there is a NA website, in which the decisions of the NA Speaker are published, for the purposes of the delegations’ visits, at the expense. Reports are given regularly. Unfortunately, during the tours you mentioned, often only the deputies of the CP leave and raise issues that are in the interests of Armenia and Artsakh. I can remind you of two PACE resolutions that are important for us. I will advise you to change your style, because you are already tired. “

Luiza SUKIASYAN