Aleksander Ceferin says UEFA could lose ‘millions and millions’ from coronavirus pandemic | Football News





Aleksander Ceferin says UEFA could lose ‘millions and milllions of bucks’ due to the coronavirus pandemic

UEFA head of state Aleksander Ceferin confesses he is having difficulty resting due to the coronavirus pandemic, with European football’s regulating body collection to lose “millions and millions of dollars”.

European organizations and UEFA competitors have actually either been put on hold given that March or had their periods stopped because of the coronavirus episode.

While the German Bundesliga returned to over the weekend break, it is vague when, or if, various other big leagues such as the Premier League will certainly reboot, with the period readied to overflow right into August when the 2020-21 project is readied to begin.

Euro 2020, which was because of be organized in 12 cities throughout Europe this summer season, has actually additionally been held off till 2021 and Ceferin confesses the pandemic has actually created him to have sleep deprived evenings.

“There is a lot info [to take in] and a lot of schedule concerns. So several millions and millions, lots of numerous bucks, that we will certainly lose,” Ceferin informed The Guardian.

Euro 2020 was postponed till following year, while several of Europe’s leading organizations and UEFA competitors stay put on hold

“It’s after that hard to sleep during the night. You would certainly be rather careless if you could sleep quickly.

“The situation for UEFA is not that alarming, we’re not in a dangerous situation, but we still care about the clubs and the leagues and the stakeholders so it is a lot of work.”

Ceferin claimed he did not anticipate football to alter when the scenario goes back to typical yet included Financial Fair Play (FFP) policies could be adjusted to the “new times”.

“If they don’t follow the rules they will always be sanctioned, but of course we’re thinking about how we can improve our regulations,” he claimed.

“This will certainly not occur soon yet we’re considering boosting [FFP], modernising it and doing something much more concerning the affordable equilibrium.

“We’re also considering some sort of ‘luxury tax’, if it’s possible.”