Aleksandar Rakic outworks Anthony Smith for decision

Aleksandar Rakic had his fast increase in the UFC’s light heavyweight department disrupted in December 2019, and now might discover himself right back in the mix.

Rakic (13-2 Mixed Martial Arts, 5-1 UFC) worked over previous title opposition Anthony Smith (33-16 Mixed Martial Arts, 8-6 UFC) with leg kicks when they were on the feet, then smothered him on the canvas en path to a consentaneous decision sweep of the scorecards, consisting of a 30-26.

The light heavyweight bout was the UFC on ESPN+ 33 centerpiece at the UFC Apex inLas Vegas It aired on ESPN and streamed on ESPN+.

“I’m happy with my performance against a veteran and former title challenger,” Rakic stated after the battle. “Everybody underestimates my wrestling and my grappling. … The focus was a lot of pressure, make damage on the ground, (and) control.”

Rakic opened with heavy leg kicks, and Smith responded to back. But Rakic’s were harder in the very first minute, and more abundant. He continued to attempt to kick Smith’s legs out of under him, and 75 seconds in he got it done.

Rakic drilled Smith with a kick that took him off his feet. Rakic went to the canvas with him and consumed a couple of punches. When Smith threatened to take Rakic’s back on the feet Rakic dragged it back to the canvas and attempted to go to deal with top. At completion of the round, Smith returned to his corner without any limp– maybe unexpected …