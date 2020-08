Aleister Black returns to Raw on Monday as a visitor on Kevin Owens’ “KO Show.” Black has actually run out action given that July 27, when Seth Rollins laid him out with a Stomp on the outside previously Murphy viciously drove his best eye into the steel actions.

What will Black need to state upon his return on the night after SummerSlam? Find out on Monday, live on Raw at 8/7 C on U.S.A. Network.