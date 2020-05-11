Aleister Black Reacts To WWE HQ Roof Spot, Bobby Lashley Wants Spot In MVP’s Rumored Stable?

WWE

MVP vs. R-Truth was set to occur last night’s WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-see, subsequent to being reported throughout the end of the week.

However, it didn’t happen as Bobby Lashley interrupted after MVP and Truth made their doorways.

After a couple of words between the two, Lashley offered to deal with Truth for MVP, and MVP said that was cool with him. The match saw Lashley overwhelm Truth before getting the success.

Lashley shared a tweet on Twitter after the show and may have demonstrated he needs a spot in the supposed MVP stable with WWE NXT Superstars Brendan Vink and Shane Thorne.

He stated, “So @The305MVP how bout you let a real VIP in that VIP Lounge? #Raw”

There’s no word so far on why MVP versus Truth didn’t occur, yet we will keep you refreshed. Above is the video from the Lashley versus Truth coordinate, and beneath is the tweet from Lashley:

As noted before, last day’s WWE Money In the Bank headliner included a detect that made it look like King Baron Corbin tossed Aleister Black and Rey Mysterio off the top of WWE HQ.

While Rey has not remarked on the spot, Black took to Twitter after the show and post the picture of an apparition. It will be exciting to see how WWE lines up on the spot with Black and Mysterio on today around evening time’s RAW if they do by any stretch of the imagination.