Alec Stewart’s England player ratings: Ben Stokes and Stuart Broad lead comeback against West Indies | Cricket News





Stuart Broad and Ben Stokes were England’s finest entertainers against West Indies, according to Alec Stewart

It was a remarkable series as England resisted after defeat in the very first Test to accomplishment 2-1 against West Indies and declare the last-ever Wisden Trophy.

But who were the primary designers of England’s healing – and which gamers will require to step it up entering into next month’s three-match series against Pakistan?

Former England captain Alec Stewart examines the efficiencies of each member of the Test team and dispense the marks …

RORY BURNS 8/10

3 Tests, 234 runs, average 46.80

Consolidating his position at the top of the order, Burns batted with a great pace and is creating a really appealing collaboration with Dom Sibley.

DOM SIBLEY 8/10

3 Tests, 226 runs (average 45.20)

In difficult batting conditions, it was a great very first house series for Sibley, who’s growing in stature. He’ll keep enhancing, including shots and fluency to his collection and, as I constantly state, it’s not how however the number of.

ZAK CRAWLEY 5/10

2 Tests, 97 runs (average 24.25)

As yet, Crawley hasn’t handled to pin down an area in the group – however he’s revealed enough guarantee for the selectors to invest time in his skill.

JOE ROOT 7.5/10

2 Tests, 130 runs (average 43.33)

Having missed out on the very first Test to be present at the birth of his child, Root captained the side well on his return. He batted selflessly and is going back to his best form.

England captain Joe Root struck an unbeaten half-century in the 3rd Test

BEN STOKES 9.5/10

3 Tests, 363 runs (average 90.75), 9 wickets (average 16.33)

To put it merely – Stokes is England’s Superman, a match-winning entertainer and first-rate all-rounder. Is there anything he can’t do?

OLLIE POPE 6.5/10

3 Tests, 134 runs (average 33.50)

Although he was sluggish out of the blocks after lockdown, a premium 91 in the 3rd Test highlighted Pope’s undoubted class and his capturing at brief leg is likewise an enormous possession. A super star in the making.

JOS BUTTLER 6/10

3 Tests, 151 runs (average 30.20), 12 captures

Buttler kept wicket perfectly throughout the series and his fine 67 at Old Trafford revealed what he can with the bat. However, he’ll require to show a level of consistency to keep his critics peaceful.

CHRIS WOAKES 8/10

2 Tests, 1 run (average 0.50), 11 wickets (average 16.63)

In house conditions, Woakes revealed why the selectors chose him as part of England’s greatest joint attack for the last must-winTest A really capable batsman who didn’t do his skill justice in this series.

Chris Woakes destroyed West Indies’ 2nd innings with 5 wickets in the series decider at Old Trafford

DOM BESS 5/10

3 Tests, 83 runs (average 83.00), 5 wickets (average 41.60)

At simply 22, Bess is still discovering his trade at the greatest level and used a great peek of his substantial capacity. He will just improve – and more threatening – in time.

JOFRA ARCHER 5/10

2 Tests, 4 wickets (average 50.50)

Despite a peaceful series, England’s fastest bowler highlighted his capability to agitate batsmen on any surface area at any time. Breaching Covid-19 procedures was a hard lesson and one he’ll gain from.

STUART BROAD 9.5/10

2 Tests, 73 runs (average 73.00), 16 wickets (average 10.93)

Inexplicably excluded at the Ageas Bowl, he addressed the selectors and critics in incredible design, gathering his 500 th Test wicket along the method. His swashbuckling 62 in the last Test was the icing on the cake for a player who still has a lot to use this group.

14: 08 Broad discusses his record-breaking profession after taking his 500 th Test wicket for England Broad discusses his record-breaking profession after taking his 500 th Test wicket for England

JAMES ANDERSON 7.5/10

2 Tests, 5 wickets (average 30.00)

Forget Anderson’s age – simply value his abilities and wicket-taking capability. He still has the cravings and desire to continue at the greatest level and England require to cover him up in cotton wool and utilize him when he’s needed.

James Anderson is England’s leading Test wicket-taker

JOE DENLY 3/10

1 Test, 47 runs (average 23.50)

Knowing Root would return after the very first Test, Denly was under pressure to publish a huge rating – however he stopped working to do so and it looks not likely he’ll be seen once again in Test cricket.

SAM CURRAN 5/10

1 Test, 17 runs (average 17.00), 3 wickets (average 33.33)

Highly idea of within the team, Curran’s just Test of the series showed that his left-arm swing develops wicket-taking chances. He will wish to ferret out Woakes’ area in the group.

MARK WOOD 4/10

1 Test, 2 wickets (average 55.00)

Wood showed excellent speed in his only Test, however he will understand he requires to include consistency and abilities to his bowling armoury and not simply rely simply on speed.