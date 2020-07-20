Alec Baldwin Outrageously Claims President Trump May Use The U.S. Military To ‘Stop The Election’ In November

Hollywood star Alec Baldwin just took his dislike for President Donald Trump to a whole new level when he outrageously and nonsensically claimed that the president may use the United States’ armed forces to “stop the election” in November.

Baldwin tweeted this in response to the chaos currently happening in Portland, Oregon, where federal agents were deployed over the weekend to put a stop to the violent protests that have been happening in the city since the death of George Floyd. These agents have since been accused of using heavy-handed tactics and have been condemned by Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, according to Fox News.

“The ‘police’ activity in Portland, and lack of outrage over/resistance to it tells us how Trump could stop the election in November,” Baldwin tweeted over the weekend. “It’s his only hope.”

This came a day after Baldwin tweeted out an Esquire article that made a similar argument, claiming that Trump could view the situation in Portland as a “rehearsal” for something more nefarious in November.

“This is Trump’s election strategy,” Baldwin tweeted alongside the article.

Not stopping there, Baldwin also took to Twitter on Sunday to demand that Trump resign.

“Trump should resign. Save his supporters the money and the effort. Just go. Resign. Spare your party and let them rebuild,” Baldwin tweeted.

The Department of Homeland Security has stood by the federal law enforcement officers sent to Portland, saying that they have been identifying themselves as Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) agents. They added that the agents are not wearing name tags because of “recent doxing incidents against law enforcement.”

“The CBP agents identified themselves and were wearing CBP insignia during the encounter,” the DHS said in a statement. “The names of the agents were not displayed due to recent doxing incidents against law enforcement personnel who serve and protect our country.”

Oregon Governor Kate Brown (D) has attacked Trump for sending in the agents, claiming that the president is using the power of the federal government to distract the public from the resurgence of COVID-19 in the United States.

This piece was written by PopZette Staff on July 20, 2020. It originally appeared in LifeZette and is used by permission.

